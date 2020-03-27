2nd jailer tests positive for COVID-19 in Yellowstone County; plan for outbreak forms

The sheriff and jail commander both said there is nothing new about jail officials wanting to see their populations reduced. The jail is built for 434 inmates. Bodine said the population tends to hover between 490 and 520, but sometimes gets as high as 530 inmates.

“And then we’re screaming at the judges, ‘Hey we don’t have room,’” he said. At times, people will be temporarily left to sleep in the booking area if everything else is full.

Bodine said the judges are responsive when he asks for relief, and that currently “they’re doing a good job of really dissecting who they’re letting out.”

Linder and others stressed that there is no mass release of jail inmates underway, and that each person is considered individually.

He said he gets a list of people slated for release and jail staff reviews it. If they think someone on the list should not be released, they would contact the county attorney’s office and seek to have the release reconsidered. So far, they haven’t had to do that.

In other law enforcement news, Lt. Brandon Wooley of the Billings Police Department said on Thursday that one patrol officer was being tested for COVID-19 but that results had not yet been returned.

Officers are wearing glasses, gloves and masks when responding to calls in confined quarters, he said. In addition, dispatchers are asking about possible exposure when someone calls 911, and dispatchers are relaying that information to officers before they arrive on scene.

