2nd jailer tests positive for COVID-19 in Yellowstone County; plan for outbreak forms

Plans are forming to respond if the state’s largest jail sees an outbreak of COVID-19.
While no inmates are yet showing symptoms, a second jail staffer has tested positive for the disease, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.
The jail staffer's last shift was on March 19, but Capt. Roger Bodine, the jail commander, did not have further information on the case, such as when she began showing symptoms or what sort of contact she had with inmates and other employees.
Bodine said he believed much of the information was protected by privacy laws, and that further information obtained on the first infected jailer came from the jailer himself.
The first jail staffer who tested positive likely picked up the virus during an out-of-state trip and had “little if no close contact” with inmates before his last shift, Linder has said.
Other jail staff members are staying away from work over concerns they came into contact with someone who tested positive, or over concerns about symptoms they are showing.
While 11 jail staff members are out, ranging from control operators to sergeants, Linder said he is not concerned about staffing and that they are able to cover shifts as necessary in part by relying on overtime.
As of Friday, there were no known inmates infected with the new coronavirus, and Linder said he had no reason to believe any showed symptoms. The jail is staffed around the clock by medical provider Correctional Health Partners.
Still, the jail has identified units in both the men’s and women’s wings that will be used to isolate any inmates suspected of or known to have the disease.
Currently two men are being held in the isolation unit, but Linder said that’s out of precaution. One man was booked in after being arrested in another state, while the other inmate has a cough.
One woman had been held in the women’s isolation unit because she had a cold, but she has since been released.
Justice of the Peace David Carter said if there is an outbreak at the jail, he would petition the Yellowstone County Board of Commissioners for more funds for GPS, alcohol and drug monitoring devices that would be needed for him or other judges to sign off on releasing an inmate.
Carter said a GPS monitor not only helps with victim safety but could be used to locate an inmate for public health reasons, if they don’t have a cellphone number or permanent residence.
For instance, if a jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19 but their cellmate was released before they could be notified, law enforcement could use the GPS monitor to find that person and refer them to the health department.
Carter said there was a fine line to walk in balancing public health and public safety, but that working toward a smaller jail population could help prevent or minimize a breakout at the jail.
“It’s not perfect, but this is a crisis, right?” he said.
Judges, attorneys and patrol officers have all been working during the past couple of weeks to reduce the jail population.
Over roughly the past two weeks, the population in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility has gone from near 500 to 404 at midday Friday, Bodine said.
He said it’s impossible to quantify exactly how many people were released due to concerns over COVID-19. People are released from jail all the time for various reasons, and release orders don’t specify whether the new coronavirus is a concern, he said.
Much of the reduction was due to fewer bookings. Patrol officers and deputies are issuing more notices to appear, and booking only those they believe present a danger to the community.
In addition, officials are freeing up money used to subsidize monitoring devices for inmates upon release. The district court regularly has 18 subsidies, but now has an additional 94 subsidies. Carter said the justice court has a total of 55 subsidies.
District Judge Mary Jane Knisely, who is chief judge of the 13th Judicial District, said that one way judges are freeing up space at the jail is simply by resolving cases. Some are dismissed. Others are sentenced to programming. The outcomes vary, but judges have had more time to resolve criminal cases, as some of the other court matters, like jury trials, are temporarily suspended in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
The sheriff and jail commander both said there is nothing new about jail officials wanting to see their populations reduced. The jail is built for 434 inmates. Bodine said the population tends to hover between 490 and 520, but sometimes gets as high as 530 inmates.
“And then we’re screaming at the judges, ‘Hey we don’t have room,’” he said. At times, people will be temporarily left to sleep in the booking area if everything else is full.
Bodine said the judges are responsive when he asks for relief, and that currently “they’re doing a good job of really dissecting who they’re letting out.”
Linder and others stressed that there is no mass release of jail inmates underway, and that each person is considered individually.
He said he gets a list of people slated for release and jail staff reviews it. If they think someone on the list should not be released, they would contact the county attorney’s office and seek to have the release reconsidered. So far, they haven’t had to do that.
In other law enforcement news, Lt. Brandon Wooley of the Billings Police Department said on Thursday that one patrol officer was being tested for COVID-19 but that results had not yet been returned.
Officers are wearing glasses, gloves and masks when responding to calls in confined quarters, he said. In addition, dispatchers are asking about possible exposure when someone calls 911, and dispatchers are relaying that information to officers before they arrive on scene.
