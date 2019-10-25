No one was injured and no arrests have been made in connection with a late-night shooting in Lockwood.
Just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday a dark-colored newer SUV followed another car from a Casey’s Corner in Lockwood to the intersection of Johnson Lane and Ford Street.
Near the intersection the SUV, which had multiple occupants, shot several times at the victim’s car, hitting it once. The driver, who was the only occupant, was not hurt.
Multiple other rounds were sprayed into the neighboring area, including at least one home, said Yellowstone County Sheriff's Lt. Tim Siegle said.
One house near the intersection was shot once. No one inside the home was injured, he said.
The sheriff’s office is asking people who live in the area to check their property for damage, as there are “more rounds shot than what we can account for.”
Siegle didn’t characterize the shooting as either a “drive-by” or a road rage incident, and said it appeared to be completely random. The people in the SUV and in the victim’s car had reportedly never interacted, outside of being at the convenience store at the same time.
Multiple people were inside the SUV, although it’s unclear exactly how many, Siegle said. The sheriff’s office is still searching for the dark SUV, which has Montana 3 county license plates. No arrests had been made by Friday morning.
Siegle said there was no high public-safety threat, but said there was concern for safety until the suspects are identified and arrested.