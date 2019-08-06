No citations have been issued, but a crash Sunday night involving a pedestrian remains under investigation by the Billings Police Department.
The crash happened at around 9 p.m. at Fifth Avenue South and South 27th Street. The pedestrian stepped into the roadway at Fifth Avenue South and was hit by a northbound vehicle traveling on South 27th Street, according to BPD Capt. Neil Lawrence.
Injuries to the pedestrian were not life-threatening, Lawrence said by email Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle was cooperative with law enforcement, according to Lawrence.
The Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response also were dispatched to the crash.