No 'hair trigger' in fatal shooting in Billings Heights, neighbor says

More than a week after 21-year-old Preston Gregor was shot to death in the Billings Heights, his family says it knows little about what happened.

Gregor died of a single gunshot to the chest after a confrontation at approximately 11:35 p.m. on July 6.

Police were called to the scene for a disturbance and a report of someone being held at gunpoint, and found Gregor lying in the street with a bullet wound when they arrived. En route to the scene, they learned that someone had been shot.

The 52-year-old Billings man suspected of shooting Gregor was questioned by police and released. Gregor was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

Police believe Gregor had been drunk and walking in and out of traffic near the Town Pump on the 400 block of Main Street shortly before, based on a 911 call made from the convenience store.

“It really didn’t make a whole lot of sense on what he was doing,” said Chad Gregor, Preston’s father.

A second 911 call roughly 10 minutes later reported that someone was being held at gunpoint. Police were called to the Samuel Court address, roughly a quarter of a mile away.