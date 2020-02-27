North Dakota schools superintendent apologizes for DUI arrest

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota's chief education officer apologized Thursday following her arrest on suspicion of drunken driving, saying she made a "serious mistake."

Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler was pulled over about 10 p.m. Wednesday on Memorial Highway in Mandan, the state Highway Patrol said. The patrol has not said what led to the arrest.

"I made a serious mistake last night, "Baesler said in a statement. "I let down my team at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction. I let my family down. I let myself down. I am deeply sorry for my actions. I am going to learn from this, seek help, and focus on my well-being and health."

Baesler, 50, was first elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016. She announced earlier this month she plans to seek another term.

Baesler returned to work Thursday and attended a meeting of the state Board of University and School Lands, which manages state-owned land and minerals for the benefit of public education. Gov. Doug Burgum is chairman of the board that also includes Baesler, the state treasurer, attorney general and secretary of state.

Baesler told The Associated Press she had no comment beyond her statement.