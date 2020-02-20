Northeastern Montana man charged with killing his girlfriend
CULBERTSON — A northeastern Montana man is charged with killing his girlfriend last month in Culbertson.

Clovis Christopher Geno was arrested Wednesday in Bainville and charged Thursday with deliberate homicide in the death of Ramona Hilton Naramore. Her body was found at her residence on Jan. 26, Roosevelt County officials said.

An autopsy determined she died of asphyxiation, the sheriff's office said.

Geno did not enter a plea during his hearing in Justice Court, where his bail was set at $500,000. The county attorney's office did not know if Geno had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

