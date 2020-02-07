$7,000 offered for help in 2018 Wyoming bird, dog poisonings

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — U.S. and Wyoming officials are offering cash rewards for useful information as they investigate the poisoning deaths of three dogs and dozens of birds including a bald eagle.

The poisonings happened in January, 2018, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service publicized them Friday.

The federal agency and Wyoming Game and Fish Department offer a total of up to $7,000 for information leading to a conviction. The person helping may remain anonymous, the Fish and Wildlife Service said.

The dogs were rushed to a veterinarian after eating poison-laced baits in an area about 60 miles east of Jackson but died nonetheless.

Poison also killed a golden eagle, a Swainson's hawk, 14 ravens, 17 magpies, one coyote and several small mammals.

Investigators found the dead animals and poison-laced baits scattered throughout the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission's Spence and Moriarity Wildlife Management Area.

Thousands of big-game animals and other wildlife spend the winter in the area between the Absaroka and Wind River ranges, not far from Dubois.