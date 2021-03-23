Officials ID suspect, victim in suspected homicide-suicide in Livingston

Police have identified the victim and suspect in a double shooting in Livingston on Sunday believed to be a homicide-suicide.

Jason Cushing, 23, was identified as the victim in a Tuesday press release issued by Livingston Police Chief Dale Johnson.

Cushing was shot by 41-year-old Aza Ziegler, who then shot himself “almost immediately” when police arrived, Johnson said.

Cushing died at the scene and Ziegler died as well, although the release does not specify where. Cushing died after exchanging gunfire with Ziegler, police said.

Police were first alerted to the individuals involved at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, when a 33-year-old woman called to report a disturbance in a home on the 300 block of South Ninth Street. The woman said she and her friend were being harassed by Ziegler.

Police responded but were unable to find Ziegler.

Then at about 7:25 a.m., the woman called police again to say Ziegler was inside the home and the situation was escalating. Ziegler and Cushing were fighting physically, she said.