Ousted medical pot dispensary sues Billings, state over business closure in 2018

A medical marijuana business with a history of disputes with the city of Billings is suing, saying a police detective engaged in “judicial deception” amid ongoing efforts to shut down the dispensary.

Montana Organic Medical Supply, or MOMS, sued in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, naming the state, the Department of Health and Human Services, two of its employees, the city of Billings and a police detective.

MOMS is owned by Steven Palmer.

Palmer said that in 2018, the state health department inspected his business’ cultivation facility near Emigrant and its dispensary, previously located at 2918 Grand Ave. in Billings.

Violations were found, and the inspection report gave the business until Sept. 18 to make corrections.

But without any warning, the state shut MOMS down early, Palmer said.

Palmer said he was given a notice the state was revoking his provider license on Aug. 13. He said he only received a copy of the report with the list of required changes on Aug. 7, and that the state bypassed certain findings it would have needed to make in order to revoke the license in an emergency fashion.