Police apologize after girls handcuffed in stolen car mixup

Police then determined they had stopped the wrong car. It had Colorado license plates but a motorcycle with the same license plate number from Montana was the vehicle that had been reported as stolen on Sunday.

Driver Brittney Gilliam, who had taken her nieces, sister and daughter out for a girls' day at the nail salon, called the officers' actions a case of police brutality.

"There's no excuse why you didn't handle it a different type of way," Gilliam told the station. "You could have even told them 'step off to the side let me ask your mom or your auntie a few questions so we can get this cleared up.' There was different ways to handle it."

Jennifer Wurtz, who shot the video, said on camera that the police drew guns as they initially approached the car.

After she told the officers that the children were scared and asked to be able to speak to them, she was told to back up 25 feet because she was interfering in their investigation.

In a statement Monday, police said officers are trained to do a "high-risk stop" when stopping a stolen car, which involves drawing weapons, telling occupants to exit the car and lie prone on the ground.