The Billings Police Department is asking for help finding two handguns in the area of the 700 block of North 22nd Street after three people were arrested in relation to an armed robbery.
Officials are asking neighbors to check their roofs, gutters, vehicles and other areas around their homes that could hide a handgun.
“We don’t want a kid walking home from school to find a loaded firearm,” Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley said.
At 4 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home in the 700 block of North 22nd for an armed robbery. Three people with guns ran away and were caught within about three blocks to the west, according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department.
Officers found a shotgun, but hadn't found two handguns after a full day of canvassing the area, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley said.
Two Billings residents, Jaylon Clark, 19, Caeland Ackerman, 18, were arrested and charged Thursday. A third suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was also arrested. It's not clear whether the 17-year-old will be charged as an adult, Wooley said.
Ackerman was charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of robbery, burglary of a residence, criminal endangerment, aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.
Clark was charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of robbery, aggravated burglary, criminal endangerment and obstructing a peace officer.