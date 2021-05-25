Police close case of girl missing 15 years; point at suspect

The Associated Press could not find a working telephone number Tuesday for Cowen's mother, Ellen Loomis, who moved from Minot shortly before Reachelle disappeared. In 2006, she said she was as baffled as police.

"I don't know the story," she said then. "I wish I knew — it would be a lot easier on me. I just want her found. That's all I want."

Cowen's body was found May 23, 2006, in a van in the Upper Souris National Wildlife Refuge, northwest of Minot. Authorities said he died from carbon monoxide poisoning about 12 hours before his body was found, after running a hose from the exhaust inside the vehicle.

Police said Cowen did not leave a note to explain why he killed himself, or any clues on Reachelle's location.

Cowen was on probation for theft of property in Ward County and was being supervised in Fargo when he failed to report in as required. A warrant was issued for violating his probation and he was facing up to 18 months in prison.

Before Reachelle disappeared, Cowen had taken dozens of photos of her to take with him to prison, police said.

Cowen had told the child's mother that Reachelle was staying with his own mother. Police later learned that Cowen's mother had moved to Kansas and did not know the girl's whereabouts.