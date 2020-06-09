Police get different stories in Gillette man's shooting

Miller tried to enter a couple times before Campbell unlocked the door. Miller entered and turned on the lights, and Campbell shot Miller with an AR-15 rifle, Macilravie told police.

Emergency dispatchers got a 911 hang-up call and when they called back, Campbell said he had shot an intruder, according to the affidavit.

Campbell was alive when police and medical workers arrived but pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later.

A pathologist determined from an autopsy the gun was fired no further than 3 inches (8 centimeters) from Miller's head, according to the affidavit.

"This is a case where there are two distinctly different versions of events. We're still wondering why the witness gave the version of events that he did," Campbell's attorney, Steven Titus, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The two men had been friends since they were both 6 years old and there is no reason Campbell would have hurt Miller, Titus said.

"We're still trying to figure out what happened," Titus said.

Manslaughter is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A preliminary hearing for Campbell was set for Friday.

