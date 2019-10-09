{{featured_button_text}}

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Police in Devils Lake are investigating several reports of laser pointers targeting aircraft at the local airport, which is a dangerous crime.

KFGO reports authorities say the latest incident happened Sunday night and involved a medical helicopter. There have been similar reports in recent weeks involving aircraft arriving at the Devils Lake airport.

When a laser is pointed at an aircraft and enters the cockpit, it has the potential to blind the pilots often at a critical time - when they're landing.

Interfering with a flight is a federal crime. Police say anyone providing information that leads to an arrest may qualify for a reward through Devils Lake Crimestoppers.

