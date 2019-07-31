{{featured_button_text}}
Mall stabbing

Billings police and fire were on the scene of a car crash and reported stabbing at Rimrock Mall at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said one person was taken from the scene by ambulance.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Police responded to a crash at Rimrock Mall in Billings early Wednesday and found a man with a stab wound.

A car crashed into a light pole on the west side of the mall after midnight. The car's driver, and 18-year-old man, had a stab wound, according to a tweet from Billings police Sgt. Tony Jensen.

Two other 18-year-old men arrived separately at hospitals with stab wounds that officers suspected were related to the crash.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to Jensen.

All three men are believed to live in the Billings area. None of them were cooperating with law enforcement at 2 a.m.

Billings police, firefighters and American Medical Response responded to the crash.

This is at least the second apparent stabbing incident in Billings in 24 hours. Around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday police responded to a reported stabbing at the Billings Public Library. A man was taken to the hospital in that incident with cuts to his face and neck.

