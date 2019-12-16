A man was arrested Monday night on suspicion of threatening several people with a knife including a mail carrier in downtown Billings.
A mail carrier called police around 7:30 p.m. Monday to report a middle-aged man had threatened him with a knife. The mail carrier said he had gotten away and was not hurt. The man was suspected of trying to rob and assault several people downtown, according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department.
Billings police responded to Sixth Avenue North and North 27th Street, where they saw a man standing on the corner outside The Billings Gazette building, holding a knife with a 3- to 4-inch blade, acting aggressively, said police Sgt. Bret Becker.
Police deployed a stun gun once, to no effect, and told him to drop the knife several times. The man seemed "out of it," Becker said. Police again tried to stun the man, but he was able to pull the prongs out.
After about half an hour of negotiating with the man to get him to drop the knife, police used a car to back him up against the building and knock him off his balance, Becker said. After hitting him with the car, police pepper sprayed and tackled him.
The man was checked out by medical but not injured, Becker said, before he was taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. No one was hurt in the incident, Becker said.
He will be charged with assault with a weapon, among other felonies, Becker said.
Police did not disclose his identity.