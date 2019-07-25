After 15 years at Blessed Beginnings in Laurel, Laurie Parpart takes down the Miranda Fenner reward poster in her store. Zachary David O'Neill pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing 18-year-old Miranda Fenner, who was stabbed and slashed to death at a Laurel video store in 1998.
The reward poster for Miranda Fenner's killer no longer hung in the lobby of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Wednesday, but the cork board alongside a restricted entrance remained crowded with other posters asking for information about others that have gone missing or been murdered.
18-year-old Miranda Fenner was stabbed during a possible robbery at The Movie Store, a Laurel video rental store where she worked, on November 15, 1998. Fenner was found alive, but died about two hours later in a Billings hospital.
Miranda Fenner's murder remained unsolved for more than 20 years, and for almost as long, thousands of posters were spread out across Montana and the country as part of an effort to find her killer.
In February 1999, months after Fenner died, The Billings Gazette reported that 25,000 posters were sent out across the nation, with 6,000 in Billings. Some still hung Wednesday, a day after Zachary David O'Neill admitted stabbing and killing Fenner at the video rental store where she worked in Laurel on Nov. 15, 1998.
O'Neill's formal admission in court came nearly two years after he initially confessed to investigators in 2017 after he passed through the lobby of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office where posters about Fenner's murder still hung.
O’Neill’s reaction to seeing Fenner's poster is described in an affidavit made public Tuesday detailing the evidence against him, including both disturbing details of the violence that ended Fenner’s young life and the subsequent efforts of law enforcement to try and deliver justice.
"The detectives escorted O'Neill to a conference room," court documents say of the 2017 interview. "When he came in, it was apparent that he had been crying. Detective Fritz asked O'Neill about that, and O'Neill replied that he had seen the pictures in the lobby. The sheriff's office had Miranda Fenner reward posters in the lobby."
O’Neill admitted to killing Fenner with a knife during a robbery of The Movie Store, a video rental store in Laurel, according to court documents entered by Deputy Chief Yellowstone County Attorney Ed Zink.
O'Neill's feelings of guilt increased over time, according to court documents. After a family member of his died and he saw justice served, and another person encouraged him to admit his crime, he was motivated to confess.
The effort to find Fenner's killer didn't stop at posters. At various times the effort to continue raising awareness about Fenner’s unsolved murder also involved billboards including one in Laurel that said “TURN YOURSELF IN” and another in Billings which had Fenner’s photo along with the words “Murdered in Montana” on one side and “$25,000 REWARD” on the other.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
During the press conference Tuesday announcing that O’Neill had pleaded guilty to Fenner’s murder, Yellowstone County Cold Case volunteer Monty Wallis read a statement from Fenner’s family in which they thanked “everyone for their kindness and support over the last 20 years,” along with “all the agencies and individuals involved in the investigation.
“Unfortunately, nothing will bring Miranda back, and we can only pray that other families will be spared the grief that this type of crime inflicts,” the statement reads.
The family asked for privacy before thanking another group of people:
“We wish to thank everyone who shared our posters and signs over the years, everyone who didn’t give up and continued to search for answers, everyone who provided so much love and support.”
Fenner's poster no longer hung in the lobby of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Wednesday, but the cork board alongside a restricted entrance remained crowded with other posters asking for information about others that have gone missing or been murdered.
Unsolved homicides in Yellowstone County
Nels and Annie Anderson
Ruth Lori Ballew
Curt Peterson
Marsha Helgeson
Corina Lydia Contreraz
George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola
Almeda Old Crane
Ben Burns
Natalie Hertz
Eli Killsnight
Judith K. Hatten
David Gilbert
Miranda Fenner
Jeannette Rene "Charlie" Atwater
Charles Dale Roberts
Jeffrey Christopher Hewitt
Tracy Belmarez
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.