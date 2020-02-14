78 pounds of meth seized in Stillwater County, 1 arrested

A Florida man who was pulled over on Interstate 90 near Columbus for driving 6 miles above the speed limit was arrested on Tuesday after a Montana Highway Patrol trooper found 78 pounds of meth in his rental car.

Nicholas James Imhoff, 29, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute meth and is set for a hearing in federal court in Billings. He's currently being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

On Tuesday just before 10:30 a.m., Imhoff was pulled over by MHP criminal interdiction Trooper Erick Fetterhoff near mile marker 392 on I-90 east for driving 86 mph in an 80 mph zone.

Imhoff was driving alone in a rental car with Illinois license plates. The Dodge Caravan was rented five days earlier in Las Vegas.

Imhoff told Fetterhoff that he was driving from Las Vegas to his home in North Dakota to work in the oil field, but when asked could not provide a home address in North Dakota, or even a zip code of where he lived. He had no luggage in the car, court docs say.

During questioning, Fetterhoff noticed that Imhoff was visibly shaking, and that his story seemed inconsistent and that Imhoff was acting nervously.