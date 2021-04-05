President of oil processing company arrested for ducking prison time

On the day that Margiotta was supposed to show up, or Nov. 20, he notified the court that he was being tested for COVID-19 and had purchased an Air Canada ticket from Edmonton to Seattle for Dec. 3.

But on Dec. 11, Margiotta asked for another six weeks.

“This motion is made for the reason that Mr. Margiotta is experiencing flu-like symptoms requiring self-isolation and COVID-19 assessment, and for that reason cannot travel,” Hoovestal wrote.

Watters granted the request, giving a final deadline of Friday, Jan. 15 for Margiotta to self-surrender.

“There will be no further extensions of time granted,” the judge wrote, in underlined font.

Margiotta didn’t show up that Friday. By Tuesday, he hadn’t even crossed the border into the U.S., wrote Assistant United States Attorney Bryan Dake.

The court issued a warrant for his arrest. Margiotta was taken into custody and crossed the Sweet Grass border station into Montana on March 25, where he was first taken to the Cascade County jail for a video arraignment.

Margiotta was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on March 29, where he remained as of Monday.