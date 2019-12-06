A prison inmate who owed the federal government $164,000 in drug proceeds had his Ballantine home burned down in 2016 so he could pay off the debt with the insurance money, prosecutors say.
Jimmie Richard James, 76, has pleaded not guilty to solicitation of arson. Two other people accused of setting the fire have denied charges.
James’ Ballantine home at 1556 Pacific Ave., was declared a total loss after a pre-dawn fire on Aug. 18, 2016.
James was in federal prison in Colorado at the time, serving a sentence for meth trafficking.
Worried his house would only sell for $130,000, and that he’d incur another $30,000 in storage costs for vacating the house, James began calling his girlfriend in Montana, charges state.
Billings lawyers representing James in the drug case were busy preparing the house for sale when James’ girlfriend, Felipa Ramirez, told them not to put any more money into repairs because they had an as-is buyer, charges state.
James called his attorneys in the days before the fire to make sure the home was still insured, according to charges.
After the fire, James called his attorneys again to tell them the as-is buyer had backed out, and to continue prepping the home for sale, charges state. When James was told the home had burned down, he simply said, “No s--?” and asked no questions, a woman from the law firm told detectives.
James' insurance carrier paid out $168,000 after the fire, which James used to satisfy his $164,000 forfeiture to the federal government, court filings show.
You have free articles remaining.
American Insurance Group could move to recoup losses if the arson case sees a conviction, said Rob Stephens, James' attorney in the drug case. AIG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Fire investigators were unable to determine where the fire started, but the state crime lab did find that chemicals inside the home were consistent with paint thinner — which Ramirez sprayed inside the home to start the fire, her co-defendant alleged.
The co-defendant, Joshua Dolan, denied helping to set the fire in an interview with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, but said he’d gone with Ramirez to Walmart to buy two gallons of paint thinner and a weed sprayer so she could burn the house to help her boyfriend collect on the insurance. He told detectives the two drove by and checked on the fire as it was still burning, and police were on scene.
Dolan said he only knew details of the fire because Ramirez had told him about it later. Both are charged with arson by accountability.
James was going to pay Ramirez $5,000 for burning the house, detectives learned from James’ prison call recordings. The day before the fire, James called Ramirez and told her everything was ready to go, charges state.
The two spoke about the arson job in code, referencing it as a vehicle Ramirez was going to sell, according to charges.
“I did a perfect job. I sold it last night,” Ramirez told James the next day. “You’d be so proud of me.”
Detectives listening to the call described Ramirez as excited and giggly.
“It was the best one, the bestest car” she’d sold in her life, Ramirez allegedly said.