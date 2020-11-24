Prosecutors accuse 3 in stolen mail, identity theft case

A woman and two men are accused of stealing mail, including checks, and creating fake identification cards in a scheme to take money from victims in Yellowstone County.

Cassie Ann Rathie and Taylor Thomas Nelson pleaded not guilty to nine counts in U.S. District Court in Billings on Tuesday, including four counts of aggravated identity theft. Both are also charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

Co-defendant Quinn Henry Jessen hasn’t yet appeared in court. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Prosecutors say the scheme lasted from November 2019 until May and involved four men as victims, according to the indictment.

Rathie, Nelson and Jessen are accused of passing altered bank checks that belonged to the victims. Prosecutors say they passed the checks at Winco Foods, Scheels, Town Pump and Cenex. The checks were made out for amounts ranging from $58.23 to $$237.20.

The fraudulent transactions totaled $574.34, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors say the three created fake identification cards using the victims' information in order to pass the stolen, altered checks at area businesses.

