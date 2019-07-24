Editor's note: The contents of this story may be disturbing to some readers.
Federal prosecutors are asking a Montana judge to sentence a former athletic trainer who has admitted to systematically sexually abusing Miles City high school children to 15 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
The U.S. attorney's office is seeking the maximum sentence for 79-year-old James Jensen instead of the federal sentencing guidelines' range of up to eight years.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno Baucus says in court documents the penalty is justified. He compared Jensen to other high-profile pedophile defendants, such as ex-USA Gymnastics' Larry Nassar and former Indian Health Service's pediatrician Stanley Patrick Weber.
"The nature and circumstances of the offense are almost beyond belief," documents say. "This was anything but an isolated event or conduct. Jensen's conduct in this case is egregious and deeply disturbing."
Jensen pleaded guilty in March to coercion and enticement. Prosecutors say he told the boys the sexual activity was part of "The Program," a fraudulent scheme to boost their athletic performance.
Jensen's public defender, Steven Babcock, did not immediately return a call for comment Wednesday.
Federal documents include statements from Jensen's victims about how his abuse affected their lives far beyond high school:
- "I have been in counseling and started anxiety medication trying to process through all of this. I don't know what to tell my kids. ... This past year has been quite honestly one of the worst years of my life."
- "I would rather remain sick or injured than visit a physician. I would rather be alone in a room with nothing but my near-daily suicidal ideations than to ever risk opening up to a therapist."
- "I just took my morning pill for PTSD and mood difficulties from this case, which is now my new norm; taking a pill every morning because I can't manage anxiety, irritability, night sweats, relationship(s) with my wife and children without help."
- "Initially I felt ashamed, like I should have known what had happened to me was wrong. I look at it through the eyes of an adult, and have to remind myself that I was a child at the time."
- "I would stake my life on the fact that there are a great many more men now, but boys from back then, that suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Mr. Jensen."
The Billings Gazette previously spoke to a victim about Jensen's potential sentencing, who said, “this has been a long time coming and grossly overdue. This will give me a little closure knowing he will be going to federal prison.” Lee Montana Newspapers have a policy of not naming victims of sex crimes. The Billings Gazette knows the man's name and has verified his identity with his attorney.
Jensen is also the target of a civil suit that originally exposed his illegal conduct. The suit, which has more than 30 alleged victims, also names the Miles City Unified School District and Custer County District High School as defendants. The suit claims school officials should have known about Jensen's system of abuse and stopped it.
Many of the claims about abuse suffered by Jensen in the civil suit have been backed up by federal prosecutors. Jensen groomed boys for abuse and used a systematic approach to continue manipulating them. He also admitted to law enforcement that he knew "The Program" did not work, according to court documents.
In some cases, prosecutors have uncovered disturbing new details and attempts by Jensen to obscure his abuse. The most recent documents show that "Jensen's ex-wife was not aware of Jensen's abuse of boys but did discover a photo album in the basement of their house that contained pubic hair in the photo sleeves and names of the sources; Jensen told her it was 'research.'"
In Jensen's original interview with federal prosecutors, he said that 30 to 40 boys participated in "the Program," documents say. However, prosecutors said that he likely had more victims and that the actual number "may never be known."
Because the state’s statute of limitations on sexual crimes against minors has expired, Jensen could not be charged with any of the alleged sexual assaults that occurred during his tenure at the Miles City high school. State prosecutors have charged Jensen with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.