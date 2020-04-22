Pryor man sentenced to prison for assaulting elderly man

The assault occurred in Pryor on the Crow Indian Reservation as the victim was sitting in a vehicle. As the group in the vehicle was dropping off another passenger, the group passed a house. The driver noticed that the door had been kicked in and stopped to investigate. The driver saw Smells inside the house with another man and told them to leave. Smells and the driver argued, and as the driver tried to call police, Smells walked to the vehicle, approaching the victim, who was a passenger. Smells spoke briefly to the victim, then jerked open the door and began assaulting him, according to the release. Smells ran away after the beating.