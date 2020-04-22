Pryor man sentenced to prison for assaulting elderly man

A Pryor man convicted of beating an elderly man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 4 1/2 years in prison and three years of supervised release.
A jury last November found Joseph Nathan Smells, 34, guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury following a two-day trial, according to a press release by U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.
U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.
“Elder abuse is an all-too-common crime in our communities," Alme said in the release. "We will prosecute those who harm our elders to the full extent of the law."
Court documents presented evidence that Smells assaulted the victim, an elderly man, "by head-butting and punching him" on Feb. 13, 2019. The man suffered multiple facial injuries that required surgery.
The assault occurred in Pryor on the Crow Indian Reservation as the victim was sitting in a vehicle. As the group in the vehicle was dropping off another passenger, the group passed a house. The driver noticed that the door had been kicked in and stopped to investigate. The driver saw Smells inside the house with another man and told them to leave. Smells and the driver argued, and as the driver tried to call police, Smells walked to the vehicle, approaching the victim, who was a passenger. Smells spoke briefly to the victim, then jerked open the door and began assaulting him, according to the release. Smells ran away after the beating.
