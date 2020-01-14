{{featured_button_text}}

A 27-year-old saw his rape charge dropped after prosecutors said they lost contact with the alleged victim.

Isaiah Teres Eckhart, charged in 2019, saw a single count of sexual intercourse without consent dropped on Friday. He had been accused of raping a 14-year-old.

Prosecutors said they could not locate the victim and filed a motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, allowing them to refile in the future.

Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses granted the motion.

