A third man charged in the death of a Billings man in a Heights home in 2017 has pleaded guilty.
Tyler Nathaniel Crawford, 30, admitted one count of tampering with physical evidence on Friday for sanitizing the crime scene inside his home.
Crawford used bleach to clean up blood from a fight that took place just before 33-year-old Rory Wanner collapsed and died.
Two others have been sentenced to prison in Wanner’s death for their roles in the cover-up that followed.
Wanner’s body wasn’t discovered until a month after the crime when a landowner near Roundup found the shallow grave on his property.
The autopsy was inconclusive and no homicide charges were filed.
The defense attorney for Michael Leclair, another man charged in Wanner’s death, has said that only one person — Joe Streitz — struck Wanner on the night of his death.
Streitz has not been charged in the case. Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Jacob Yerger said his office didn’t expect to file any additional charges in Wanner’s death.
Leclair is serving a 10-year sentence, and co-defendant, William Hoffert, is serving a 20-year sentence.
Crawford's sentencing has been scheduled for October.