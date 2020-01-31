3rd woman accused of travel fraud under program to fight violence against Native women

Prosecutors have named a third defendant in a travel fraud scheme they charged against members of an organization dedicated to fighting violence against Native women in Montana.

Sheryl Lynn Lawrence pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Billings on Thursday to charges that she claimed $1,826.02 in reimbursement for a trip to Las Vegas in 2017 that she knew was not authorized by the U.S. Office on Violence Against Women, which provided the funding.

Lawrence is charged alongside Meredith McConnell and Barbara Mary Daychief, both of whom deny charges. Lawrence served as the executive director of the Montana Native Women's Coalition.

On Thursday, McConnell pleaded not guilty to reduced charges that dropped three counts of false claims she’d earlier denied. Those pertained to travel to Polson, Palm Springs and San Diego. The amount of money McConnell is accused of wrongly collecting in the scheme was reduced in the new charges by roughly $28, to $1,826.02. Defense attorney Penelope Strong said “we very much assert her innocence in this case,” in an emailed statement.