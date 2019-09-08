The reward has increased for information leading to a conviction in cases involving trophy bull elk poached in Musselshell County in August.
The Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife have put forward an additional $1,000 each to the $1,000 already being offered by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. That puts the total reward at $3,000.
Montana FWP issued a press release Sunday announcing the increased reward.
All three bull elk were killed and left to waste. The first incident involves two six-point bull elk believed to have been killed around midnight on Aug. 17. The elk were found on private property about 10 miles east of Roundup near U.S. Highway 12.
On Aug. 21, a six-point bull elk was found fatally shot and left to waste on private property in the southwest corner of Musselshell County. That animal was found near Dean Creek Road and Goulding Creek Road. It's believed the elk was killed during the night of Aug. 20.
Anyone with information can call FWP's 24-hour poaching hotline at 1-800-847-6668. Callers to the hotline can remain anonymous. People with information can also call FWP Game Warden Randy Hutzenbiler at 406-694-2571.