A bar in Roberts was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning, and Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Two males wearing ski masks entered the Lost Village Saloon and demanded money from an employee who was inside cleaning at around 3 a.m. Friday.
“One male brandished a handgun and ordered the employee on to the ground,” according to a social media post by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.
One man is described as Caucasian, 5'7", average build. The second man was described as being the same height with a “stocky build.”
The men left the bar with an undisclosed amount of cash. A car that is believed to be owned by the men was captured on the bar’s Ring Video Doorbell security camera.
“Video footage shows a smaller light-colored, possibly silver or gray, sedan with a loud exhaust in the area during this time,” according to the social media post.
Information relating to the incident can be reported to the sheriff’s department at 406-446-1234.