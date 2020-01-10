Any people driving between Billings and Hardin who passed the rest stop at mile marker 474 and the Fly Creek exit between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on New Year's Day are asked to call the tip line at 406-665-9800. Selena Shelley Faye Not Afraid was last seen about 2 p.m. on New Year's Day at the rest stop.