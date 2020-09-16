Scant evidence of voter fraud in Montana, expert says

The plaintiffs are asking the court to find that the ballot collection law and both deadlines violate the Montana Constitution.

The deadline challenges raise the prospect of more frequent elections for which the outcome isn’t immediately known.

Plaintiffs called an elections administrator from Washington, which shifted to absentee voting in 2011. Mary Hall, the chief elections officer for Thurston County, Washington, said it’s not uncommon for early results to flip in the days after an election as more ballots get counted.

“I think Washington state and our media is used to not calling races,” said Mary Hall, the chief elections officer for Thurston County, Washington.

In 19 states, the deadline for absentee ballots is based on the postmark date, and not the date it arrives at the elections office, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The Montana Democratic Party and the DSCC advocate for a postmark deadline.

More ballots will be cast by mail this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. But changes at the U.S. Postal Service have prompted concerns that ballots won’t arrive in time.