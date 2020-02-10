Schools cleared for classes after bomb threat leads to closures in Great Falls

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and had a vague description of the suspect, but police do not intend to release any more details to "protect the integrity of the investigation," Newton said.

To help families care for their children on short notice, Paris Gibson Education Center provided day care, according to the Great Falls Public Schools website.

Police searched and cleared that building of threats before it could be used as a "safe haven," Moore said. About a dozen children utilized the day care, he said.

When asked if there's any threat to public safety, police urged caution. People should be aware of their surroundings at all times, Lt. Doug Otto said. Though police found no credible threat to schools, police take all threats seriously, he said.

Moore also issued a warning to anyone looking to threaten Great Falls schools: "Great Falls Pubic Schools and Great Falls Police Department will act swiftly and decisively to protect our students, our staff, community and property. Once we’ve identified the sources of those threats, well hold those responsible accountable to the very fullest extent possible by law."