Zachary David O’Neill

Spectators pack into Yellowstone District Court Judge Jessica Fehr's courtroom Friday morning for the sentencing of confessed killer Zachary David O'Neill. He earlier pleaded guilty to killing Miranda Fenner in 1998, and to raping a woman, slashing her throat and leaving her for dead. 

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Sentencing is underway in the state’s two cases against Zachary David O’Neill, who killed Miranda Fenner in 1998.

O’Neill will be sentenced by Yellowstone County District Court Judge Jessica Fehr after he confessed to both crimes more than two years ago. 

Detective Shane Bancroft, the first witness called for the day, started work with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office the week Fenner was killed. The investigation spanned his entire career with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office — “The scope of the investigation is larger than anything I’ve ever encountered in my career," he said in testimony Friday.

It “left the community scared, confused, vulnerable," he said.

Prosecutors were expected to call friends and family of Fenner, whom O'Neill killed Nov. 15, 1998, at The Movie Store in Laurel, where she worked.  They'll also hear testimony in the rape and attempted killing of a newspaper carrier on Sept. 5, 1998.

Zachary David O'Neill arraignment

Zachary David O'Neill, left, listens to his lawyer Kris Copenhaver speak during his arraignment in Billings on Friday.

It’s unclear whether O’Neill will speak. 

The defense and prosecution have jointly recommended life in prison.

Prosecutors are not seeking a parole restriction, citing O’Neill’s willingness to plead guilty and spare the victim and families from going through trial in both cases.

Even so, prosecutors expect O’Neill to remain in prison for life, due to his high-risk status.

O’Neill is represented by Kris Copenhaver, deputy public defender for the Billings region.

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito and Deputy Chief Yellowstone County Attorney Ed Zink are representing the state.

Check back for updates.

