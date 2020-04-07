Serial rapist gets life in prison for northern Utah attacks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON, Utah — A long-haul truck driver was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to 17 first-degree felonies, including sexually assaulting at least eight women in Davis County in Utah.

Mark Douglas Burns, 69, of Ogden, pleaded guilty in February to aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

The charges were connected to sexual assaults of three women in Davis County in 2000 and 2001, but there were other cases where charges couldn't be brought because the legal deadlines had passed, including suspected cases in Wyoming, prosecutors said.

Developments in DNA analysis and technology led investigators to Burns after a genetic genealogists used a public database to find a relative who had uploaded their DNA online, authorities told The Salt Lake Tribune.