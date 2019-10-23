A high school counselor on the Hi-Line is denying charges he exchanged nude photos with a 13-year-old.
Anthony Heaton, 51, is accused of asking the girl to then delete all messages and photos between them. According to charges, the girl told him she’d been asked to speak to law enforcement the next day about another incident.
Heaton is listed as a junior and high school counselor at Shelby Public Schools. He joined the Shelby Public Schools in 2018 as a junior and high school counselor, according to the Shelby Promoter.
Superintendent Elliott Crump did not return a call left late Wednesday afternoon seeking comment.
Heaton has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual abuse of children, indecent exposure and witness tampering, according to the Glacier County District Court clerk’s office.
He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, or terms of up to 100 years on the sexual charges, and up to 10 years on the tampering charge.
Heaton is accused of carrying out the communications over Snapchat with the girl beginning in 2018 and lasting through August 2019. He was arrested on Sept. 27 and is out on a $100,000 bond.
Born in Deer Lodge, Heaton spent time in the Marine Corps and as a corrections employee in different states before beginning work in school counseling, according to his biography on the school district website. Before Shelby Public Schools, he worked in Poplar.