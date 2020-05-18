Sheriff identifies Ballantine homicide victim

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has publicly identified the victim of a homicide in the Arrow Creek Trailer Court in Ballantine last week.

The woman killed was 34-year-old Jennifer L. McCollum, according to Sheriff Mike Linder.

"According to the medical examiner, McColllum died from injuries she received during an assault," the sheriff wrote in an email sent to media Monday afternoon. "Details of the injuries are not being released at this time."

The suspect was identified by the sheriff's office last week as 37-year-old Steven Craig Phillips. Phillips was taken into custody hours after the alleged homicide.

A search involving The Montana Highway Patrol, a helicopter and a K-9 unit with the Billings Police Department eventually led to the discovery of Phillips walking on East I Road, within a few miles of the crime scene.

Monday afternoon, Phillips was listed in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility jail roster where he is being held on suspicion of felony deliberate homicide and felony parole violation.