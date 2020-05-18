You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff identifies Ballantine homicide victim
Sheriff identifies Ballantine homicide victim

Ballantine homicide

A Yellowstone County Sheriff's van is parked next to a row of trailers at the Arrow Creek Trailer Court as the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office investigates a homicide in Ballantine on Friday, May 15, 2020.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has publicly identified the victim of a homicide in the Arrow Creek Trailer Court in Ballantine last week.

The woman killed was 34-year-old Jennifer L. McCollum, according to Sheriff Mike Linder.

"According to the medical examiner, McColllum died from injuries she received during an assault," the sheriff wrote in an email sent to media Monday afternoon. "Details of the injuries are not being released at this time."

The suspect was identified by the sheriff's office last week as 37-year-old Steven Craig Phillips. Phillips was taken into custody hours after the alleged homicide.

A search involving The Montana Highway Patrol, a helicopter and a K-9 unit with the Billings Police Department eventually led to the discovery of Phillips walking on East I Road, within a few miles of the crime scene.

Monday afternoon, Phillips was listed in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility jail roster where he is being held on suspicion of felony deliberate homicide and felony parole violation.

Both the victim and suspect lived in the trailer court in different residences, according to information provided by the sheriff. McCollum was killed sometime around 6 a.m., and by about 8:40 a.m. law enforcement had taken a Phillips into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, Linder said by email Monday.

