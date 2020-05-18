Sheriff identifies Ballantine homicide victim

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has publicly identified the victim of a homicide in the Arrow Creek Trailer Court in Ballantine last week.
The woman killed was 34-year-old Jennifer L. McCollum, according to Sheriff Mike Linder.
"According to the medical examiner, McColllum died from injuries she received during an assault," the sheriff wrote in an email sent to media Monday afternoon. "Details of the injuries are not being released at this time."
The suspect was identified by the sheriff's office last week as 37-year-old Steven Craig Phillips. Phillips was taken into custody hours after the alleged homicide.
A search involving The Montana Highway Patrol, a helicopter and a K-9 unit with the Billings Police Department eventually led to the discovery of Phillips walking on East I Road, within a few miles of the crime scene.
Monday afternoon, Phillips was listed in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility jail roster where he is being held on suspicion of felony deliberate homicide and felony parole violation.
Both the victim and suspect lived in the trailer court in different residences, according to information provided by the sheriff. McCollum was killed sometime around 6 a.m., and by about 8:40 a.m. law enforcement had taken a Phillips into custody.
The investigation is ongoing, Linder said by email Monday.
Unsolved homicides in Yellowstone County
Nels and Annie Anderson
Ruth Lori Ballew
Curt Peterson
Marsha Helgeson
Corina Lydia Contreraz
George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola
Almeda Old Crane
Ben Burns
Natalie Hertz
Eli Killsnight
Judith K. Hatten
David Gilbert
Jeannette Rene "Charlie" Atwater
Charles Dale Roberts
Jeffrey Christopher Hewitt
Tracy Belmarez
Harriet Wilson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.