Sheriff's office working to determine motive behind Miles City group home stabbing

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to determine why a 59-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a Miles City group home employee more than a dozen times with a knife Friday at the group home.
The suspect has not been speaking with law enforcement, and investigators have so far been unable to speak with the victim who is still recovering after she was flown to a Billings hospital for treatment, Undersheriff Pat Roos said.
The suspect, Katy Marshall-Parr, was arrested at her residence in Miles City and booked into the Custer County Detention Center early Saturday.
A client at the group home called 911 to report the stabbing. Marshall-Parr was not a client of the group home, Roos said.
It appears that Marshall-Parr and the victim were acquaintances, but investigators are still trying to learn more about their relationship and what may have motivated the stabbing, according to the undersheriff.
Marshall-Parr is accused of stabbing the victim approximately 20 times in the head, neck and face.
A criminal complaint filed in Custer County Justice Court charging Marshall-Parr with felony attempted deliberate homicide had limited details about the stabbing. Law enforcement believe the stabbing happened at approximately 10:55 p.m. at a group home on the 600 block of Marilyn Street.
