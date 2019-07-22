One person was shot Monday night at a residence on Billings' South Side, but details are still murky about the incident.
A male was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Nick Reyna. He didn't know the man's age, or whether he lived in the house on the 3000 block of Murphy Avenue, a small, unpaved slice of the road east of the county jail.
No one was in custody for the shooting, which was reported to police at about 7:30 p.m., and Reyna said that there were no suspects. He repeatedly said that officers had very little information.
Sheriff's Office detectives would be working on the scene into the night, Reyna said.