A man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old in a Sidney convenience store later turned himself into police. He now faces charge of deliberate homicide and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Kyle Severson, 19, is accused of killing Tyler Hayden on July 2 in the Loaf-N-Jug parking lot in Sidney around 11:30 p.m. Severson will make his first appearance in Richland County District Court at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
On July 2 around 11:30 p.m. the Sidney Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Loaf-N-Jug convenience store, according to charging documents.
Officers found Tyler Hayden face down in the parking lot with a pool of blood around his head. Police officers, and later Emergency Medical Technicians, tried to revive Hayden, but he was pronounced dead on scene with a bullet wound to his chest.
A bystander said the shooter had left the scene in a tan SUV. While SPD officer Tanner Gomke began to search for the car, he heard over the radio that the suspect was in the lobby of the Richland County Law and Justice Center.
Eight minutes after the shooting Gomke met with Severson in the lobby and began to interview him in a room. Severson admitted that he had shot Hayden and told Gomke the details leading up to Hayden's death.
That night he was at the Loaf-N-Jug with his girlfriend, her sister, and his daughter, and he waited inside the car while they went into the store. While waiting in the car, Severson told police he saw two men get out of an older looking car and go inside.
When his girlfriend later arrived she told him that Tyler that Hayden had been giving her “looks” while inside the store. While leaving their parking spot, Severson pointed at Hayden who had left the store and returned to his car.
At that point Hayden began to approach Severson’s car. Hayden said something to Severson, but Severson couldn’t understand what he said.
A friend who was with Hayden told police Hayden had said, "Hey bud, how's it going?" His manner was friendly and not hostile, the friend said.
Severson told police he didn’t see Hayden carrying a weapon, but couldn’t tell if Hayden’s hands were empty. Later Severson said he thought Hayden’s hands seemed “normal.”
Severson then shot Hayden, he told police. Hayden raised his hands at the moment Severson shot him. Hayden fell face-forward with his hands up, according to court documents.
Video surveillance from a nearby business show Hayden approaching the car, stopping and immediately falling to the ground. Hayden's friend also confirmed Severson's identity as the shooter to police, court documents say.
This was the second altercation between Severson and Hayden, Severson told police. In April 2018 Severson said Hayden assaulted him in the Reese & Ray's IGA parking lot in Sidney. That assault prompted Severson to carry a gun on him “for protection.” He said he hadn’t seen or spoken to Hayden since that day.
After shooting Hayden, Severson started crying and said “he did not know why (his girlfriend) had stopped the vehicle, and that had he been driving, he would have simply driven away," according to court documents.
In his statement to police, Severson said he acted quickly and without thinking and "he felt scared and did not want anything to happen to him or anyone in the car in front of his daughter."
A deliberate homicide conviction is punishable by 10 years to life in state prison, or the death penalty.