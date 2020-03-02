South-central Montana man denies selling meth, heroin that later killed another man

A Clyde Park man is denying charges in a federal court case alleging he sold meth and heroin that later killed another man.

Brandon Thomas Houdashelt, 32, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Great Falls to two counts: distribution of controlled substances causing death and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Combined, the charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 20 years on the first count.

Court documents filed by prosecutors do not identify the man who died as a result of the meth and heroin Houdashelt is accused of distributing. They also do not provide a date of death.

Park County Coroner Al Jenkins declined to identify the victim.

The drug activity Houdashelt is accused of occurred in November 2018, according to the indictment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.