South Dakota man indicted in $71 million organics fraud

Prosecutors allege that Anderson transferred nearly $11 million from the fraudulent sales over five years into his personal accounts. He purchased a $2.5 million home in Florida, an $8 million yacht, and $400,000 in jewelry, according to court documents.

Questions about Anderson's operation began arising last year. The state's Public Utilities Commission investigated a business owned by Anderson after receiving complaints that it was not making payments and had purchased grain without the required license. Anderson's company did not respond to inquiries and requests to conduct an inspection, according to a March statement from the Public Utilities Commission.

Federal prosecutors allege that Anderson purchased non-organic products from two suppliers in Illinois and Minnesota. He had most of those products shipped to a warehouse in Tappen, North Dakota, where an employee would replace the legal documents that said they were non-organic with new documents certifying they were organic. The products would then be shipped to wholesale distributors, brokers, and other buyers who believed they had bought organic products.