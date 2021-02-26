South Dakota police groups call on state AG to resign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Three South Dakota law enforcement groups on Friday joined the call for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign, saying his involvement in a September crash that left one man dead has resulted in a lack of confidence.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem this week urged Ravnsborg to step down and the state's Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price spoke out in favor of an effort to impeach Ravnsborg, the state's top law enforcement officer.

On Friday, the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police, the South Dakota Chiefs of Police Association and the South Dakota Sheriffs' Association released a joint statement saying Ravnsborg's involvement in the death of Joseph Boever has "resulted in a lack of confidence in his ability to effectively carry out his duties as the chief law enforcement officer in South Dakota."

The statement echoed Price's comment Thursday that in law enforcement "maintaining public trust is critical."

A spokesman for Ravnsborg, 44, said he has no intention of stepping down. Ravnsborg has been charged with three misdemeanors in the crash that killed the 55-year-old man.