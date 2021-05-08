Spate of catalytic converter thefts in Billings waning, police stats show

Collett said scrap yards in Billings are generally careful about what they accept in an effort to curb the sale of stolen goods.

“The local recyclers are very good about not buying from anybody that isn’t an exhaust shop or an auto repair facility,” he said.

Still, someone with a stolen catalytic converter can find a buyer, possibly online, who will in turn haul their collection to a scrap yard in a major metropolitan area for resale.

But catalytic converter thefts have gone down in Billings this spring.

The Billings Police Department took 98 reports of the thefts between June 2020 and January 2021. Between January and April 8, the department recorded only 17 thefts.

Investigating the thefts has been a focus for the department’s Street Crimes Unit. Capt. Neil Lawrence said several suspects have been interviewed and the investigations are pending a review for possible charges by the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office.

Some platinum-group metals are worth more than gold. Palladium traded Friday at $2,883 an ounce, and rhodium traded at $28,400 an ounce. Gold was $1,831.