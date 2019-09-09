Stillwater County has wrapped up its case against an ex-employee accused of using county property for a private weed spray job four years ago.
Robert Love, who pleaded not guilty in October 2017, saw his felony case dismissed without prejudice recently, on a motion from Stillwater County Attorney Nancy Rohde.
Love had been charged with felony theft by accountability and official misconduct, a misdemeanor.
Love and his former boss, William Patterson, both faced one felony charge and one misdemeanor charge after allegedly using county vehicles and chemicals to carry out a contracted weed spray job on a private ranch in the summer of 2015.
Love’s hours spent working on the private job were billed as county work hours, prosecutors said.
In her motion to dismiss the case against Love, Rohde wrote only that it was in the interest of justice.
Rohde did not respond to a message left seeking comment.
Patterson, who now lives in Texas, saw his case concluded in February. State District Judge Matthew Wald followed a plea deal that dropped the felony theft charge and recommended a six-month deferred sentence on the misdemeanor count of official misconduct.
Love took over as interim coordinator of the Stillwater County Weed District in 2016 after the county fired Patterson.
Patterson was also charged with felony theft in Cascade County after holding a similar weed and mosquito district position there. In that case, Patterson received a one-year suspended sentence on a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft, as well as $1,131.75 in restitution.