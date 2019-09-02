BOZEMAN — A landmark sign from Bozeman's old Starlite drive-In theater has been returned to its owner after it was stolen last month.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Saturday the second half of the two-piece "Starlite" sign was taken from outside Media Station Design Works, which specializes in making signs and artwork.
Owner Ole Nelson contacted police, who found the sign in the possession of two college students. Nelson says both wrote him to apologize. It wasn't clear if they face charges.
The sign was resting on the ground when the part that said "lite" was stolen. Nelson plans to mount it on the wall so it's harder to steal.
He says people sometimes stop in to share stories about proposing to spouses or going on first dates at the Starlite.