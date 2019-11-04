A suspect has been apprehended in a a homicide investigation that began over the weekend after a hunter found a body on private property south of Cody, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.
The body was discovered on private property located south of Cody and west of Highway 120 at about 1:53 p.m. Saturday.
The homicide victim is described in a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office as being from southeast Wyoming.
Saturday evening a suspect was apprehended by the Park County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Land Management and the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect remained in custody Monday morning, according to the press release.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the homicide investigation.