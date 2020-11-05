Suspect in police standoff at Billings motel takes plea deal

A man who fell through the ceiling of a Billings motel in April during a standoff with police has admitted charges under a plea deal.
Scott Allen Takesenemy, 33, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, a felony, in Yellowstone County District Court on Thursday. Prosecutors earlier had dropped a charge of assault with a weapon.
Police were called to the Lazy KT Motel on the afternoon of April 13 after an employee said Takesenemy was carrying a shotgun and pistol and threatened to shoot up the motel, according to the original charges.
Officers arrived and tried to make contact with Takesenemy, but he barricaded himself in a room, along with two other people, a spokesman for the Billings Police Department said at the time.
The department called in its SWAT and hostage negotiation teams and a standoff ensued.
Roughly three hours later, police noticed a utility room on the other side of the motel that had been open was locked. Police say they saw Takesenemy in the room barricading himself before fleeing into an attic.
Several minutes later, Takesenemy either fell or broke through the ceiling into another room that was occupied. SWAT officers forced their way into the room and found Takesenemy in a “physical confrontation” with the room’s occupants, charges stated.
Takesenemy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said at the time. No one else was hurt, police said.
In pleading guilty criminal mischief, Takesenemy admitted to causing more than $1,500 in damage to the motel during the standoff.
In August, prosecutors dismissed the charge of assault with a weapon. Senior Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Paul Vestal said that after the investigation was completed, the evidence did not support the charge.
The plea agreement calls for a joint sentencing recommendation of three years of probation.
