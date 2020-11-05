Suspect in police standoff at Billings motel takes plea deal

A man who fell through the ceiling of a Billings motel in April during a standoff with police has admitted charges under a plea deal.

Scott Allen Takesenemy, 33, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, a felony, in Yellowstone County District Court on Thursday. Prosecutors earlier had dropped a charge of assault with a weapon.

Police were called to the Lazy KT Motel on the afternoon of April 13 after an employee said Takesenemy was carrying a shotgun and pistol and threatened to shoot up the motel, according to the original charges.

Officers arrived and tried to make contact with Takesenemy, but he barricaded himself in a room, along with two other people, a spokesman for the Billings Police Department said at the time.

The department called in its SWAT and hostage negotiation teams and a standoff ensued.