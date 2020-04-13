SWAT team surrounds Lazy KT motel in Billings
SWAT team surrounds Lazy KT motel in Billings

Billings Police are amassing at the Lazy KT Motel in Billings at 1403 First Ave. N. for a “weapons call,” according to a police department tweet.

Deputies from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal Service are also on the scene wearing tactical gear, a Billings Gazette reporter on the scene observed at about 4 p.m. 

Standoff scene

Billings police, U.S. Marshals and the Sheriff's BEAR armored vehicle are on the scene of a standoff at the Lazy KT Motel at 1403 1st Avenue North.

A police official has been using a bullhorn to have someone inside one of the room contact them and is offering the person a phone number to call.

The hotel was the scene of another police action in October 2017 when a man was shot after ignoring police commands to drop a shotgun, racking the shotgun and turning toward two Billings Police Department officers who then fired on him. Officers fired 17 rounds, two of which passed through the man. 

In March the man who was shot had his case closed for good after the state declined to appeal a dismissal.

In December, a district court dismissed the case against Roderick Little Bear, saying the crime scene had not been preserved long enough to give the defense a chance to investigate.

The Montana Attorney General’s Office filed a notice of appeal but dropped that appeal Feb. 4.

This story will be updated.

