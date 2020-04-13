SWAT team surrounds Lazy KT motel in Billings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings Police are amassing at the Lazy KT Motel in Billings at 1403 First Ave. N. for a “weapons call,” according to a police department tweet.

Deputies from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal Service are also on the scene wearing tactical gear, a Billings Gazette reporter on the scene observed at about 4 p.m.

A police official has been using a bullhorn to have someone inside one of the room contact them and is offering the person a phone number to call.

The hotel was the scene of another police action in October 2017 when a man was shot after ignoring police commands to drop a shotgun, racking the shotgun and turning toward two Billings Police Department officers who then fired on him. Officers fired 17 rounds, two of which passed through the man.

In March the man who was shot had his case closed for good after the state declined to appeal a dismissal.