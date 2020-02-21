Taco Bell robbery suspects deny charges

The two men suspected of robbing an employee at gunpoint at the Laurel Taco Bell in September are denying charges.

Marshall Lee Sipp, 27, pleaded not guilty to robbery with a weapons enhancement in Yellowstone County District Court on Thursday.

Phillip Jon Surratt, 35, pleaded not guilty to robbery by accountability in the same court on Tuesday.

The robbery happened at about 8 a.m. on Sept. 12 at the Taco Bell on 119 SE Fourth St. in Laurel. No one was injured, police have said.

A man ordered a drink at the drive-thru, pulled forward, and then while holding a handgun handed an employee a note demanding money, according to information released by police.

According to charging documents, that note said: "I'm sorry but I need you to put all the money in your regester [sic] into a bag and hand it over quietly!!! I have a gun pointed at you!!!"

