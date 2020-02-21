You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Taco Bell robbery suspects deny charges
top story

Taco Bell robbery suspects deny charges

{{featured_button_text}}

The two men suspected of robbing an employee at gunpoint at the Laurel Taco Bell in September are denying charges. 

Marshall Sipp

Sipp
Phillip Surratt

Surratt

Marshall Lee Sipp, 27, pleaded not guilty to robbery with a weapons enhancement in Yellowstone County District Court on Thursday. 

Phillip Jon Surratt, 35, pleaded not guilty to robbery by accountability in the same court on Tuesday. 

The robbery happened at about 8 a.m. on Sept. 12 at the Taco Bell on 119 SE Fourth St. in Laurel. No one was injured, police have said. 

A man ordered a drink at the drive-thru, pulled forward, and then while holding a handgun handed an employee a note demanding money, according to information released by police. 

According to charging documents, that note said: "I'm sorry but I need you to put all the money in your regester [sic] into a bag and hand it over quietly!!! I have a gun pointed at you!!!"

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News