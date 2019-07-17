An East Glacier woman has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Great Falls to sexual abuse of a minor.
On Wednesday, Sierra Shawnee Taylor, 36, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two children while she was a teacher on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
During the 2014-2015 school year Taylor, also known as Sierra Schildt, taught a mixed-grade class that included some eighth-graders.
Taylor entered into a sexual relationship with one of the eighth-grade boys, and had sex with him twice, according to charging documents.
A second victim, also an eighth-grader, was identified by investigators. Taylor committed sex acts with that victim in 2012.
The FBI investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah Paisley.
U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston presided over Taylor’s guilty plea, and recommended that U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris accept the plea when he presides over the sentencing scheduled for Nov. 6.
She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and five years to life of supervised release.