Teen homicide defendant accused of shooting girl in head denies charges

The 16-year-old said he put the pistol away with the chamber empty but with the loaded magazine in place before he and the defendant left the house to pick up Moore. He said they learned at 3:30 a.m. that she was in town visiting from Wyoming.

The 16-year-old told police, according to charges, that once the group was all back in the bedroom hanging out, the defendant had retrieved the pistol and pointed it at Moore. He said that when Moore told the defendant jokingly that he wouldn't shoot, he fired the gun.

Police were called to the home on the 800 block of Wyoming Avenue at approximately 5 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When they arrived and approached the defendant he asked to be put in handcuffs, saying “I killed her” several times, according to charges.

Three adults were in the home at the time, with two asleep and one in the garage. One woman told police she was woken abruptly, with the boys saying things like, “I don’t know what happened,” and “[his] gun went off” and “she’s dead,” charges state.

Moore was visiting from Riverton, Wyoming. In her obituary published at County10.com, Dacey was described as having “a special love for animals of every kind."